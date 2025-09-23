UMB Bank n.a. Sells 66,556 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

UMB Bank n.a. cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 712,849 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 66,556 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.0% of UMB Bank n.a.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $125,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 110,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,886,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $1,233,000. Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $428,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $545,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $680,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 17,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,785. The trade was a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total value of $3,448,820.16. Following the transaction, the director owned 243,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,213,984. This represents a 7.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 258,088 shares of company stock valued at $52,405,304. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Alphabet from $220.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Alphabet from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on Alphabet from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Alphabet from $191.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.31.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $252.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $210.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $256.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 8.95%.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.