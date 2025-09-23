UMB Bank n.a. Sells 847 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 132.5% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 145.0% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $78.33 on Tuesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.77 and a 1-year high of $90.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a PE ratio of -166.66, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.11 and its 200-day moving average is $70.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.54%.DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. DuPont de Nemours has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.400-4.400 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.150-1.150 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -348.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.33.

Insider Activity at DuPont de Nemours

In related news, SVP Steven P. Larrabee sold 43,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $3,334,361.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 38,585 shares in the company, valued at $2,977,604.45. This trade represents a 52.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,208 shares of company stock worth $5,714,861. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

