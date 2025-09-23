UMB Bank n.a. Trims Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated $RGA

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 653.6% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 31,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,645,000 after purchasing an additional 26,979 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 255,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,667,000 after purchasing an additional 55,086 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,108,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $187.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $159.25 and a 52-week high of $233.81. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $190.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.21.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.58 by ($0.86). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.48 EPS. Reinsurance Group of America’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. This is a boost from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is 32.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RGA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $249.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $237.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.27.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

