UMB Bank n.a. Trims Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF $BKLN

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,044 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKLN. Corebridge Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,134,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,813,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,988,121 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,076,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 519.1% in the 1st quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 3,081,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNO Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,029,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of BKLN opened at $20.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.84. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $20.02 and a 52 week high of $21.19.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

