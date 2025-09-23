Valvoline $VVV Shares Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 35.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 24.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Valvoline by 101.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Valvoline in the first quarter valued at $316,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Valvoline in the first quarter valued at $865,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Valvoline by 1.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VVV opened at $37.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.21. Valvoline has a one year low of $31.01 and a one year high of $43.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.38.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.35 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 84.85% and a net margin of 16.43%.Valvoline’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valvoline will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Valvoline news, CFO J Kevin Willis purchased 12,725 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.41 per share, with a total value of $501,492.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,492.25. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VVV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Cfra Research upgraded Valvoline to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Valvoline from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Valvoline from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.77.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

