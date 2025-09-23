Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF $VSS Shares Purchased by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 524.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,887 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Woodside Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 413.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $143.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $102.76 and a twelve month high of $145.33.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

