Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO Stock Holdings Lessened by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 825.0% during the first quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Bulwark Capital Corp bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 250.0% during the first quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO opened at $54.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $100.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.30. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.53 and a twelve month high of $54.85.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.