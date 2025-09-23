Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF $MGV Shares Purchased by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGV. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $713,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $312,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armis Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $340,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock opened at $137.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.57 and a 200 day moving average of $128.97. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $112.25 and a 12 month high of $137.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.