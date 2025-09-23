Vantage Wealth Cuts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Vantage Wealth lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 72,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 4.8% of Vantage Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Vantage Wealth’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $20,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 8,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 25,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,488,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. BDF Gestion lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. BDF Gestion now owns 77,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,384,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Shelton Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $312.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.16 and a fifty-two week high of $315.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%.The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.73%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $296.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Phillip Securities cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.78.

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

