Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional decreased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,287 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perpetual Ltd increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 17,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 5,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 51,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after purchasing an additional 13,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In related news, Director Priscilla Hung sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.00, for a total transaction of $48,676.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,771. This trade represents a 3.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.62, for a total transaction of $205,646.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,969.24. The trade was a 8.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,063 shares of company stock worth $302,955. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of VEEV opened at $281.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.10 billion, a PE ratio of 57.75, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $280.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.65. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.30 and a twelve month high of $296.72.

VEEV has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $268.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.48.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.