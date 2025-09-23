Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. $VCTR Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its position in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,095,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,994,000 after purchasing an additional 129,055 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in Victory Capital by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,825,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,671,000 after buying an additional 268,573 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Victory Capital by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,202,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Victory Capital by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 511,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,604,000 after buying an additional 19,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Victory Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,274,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VCTR. B. Riley increased their price objective on Victory Capital from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Victory Capital from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Victory Capital from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.22.

Victory Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ VCTR opened at $66.08 on Tuesday. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.00 and a fifty-two week high of $73.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.10.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 27.18%.The company had revenue of $351.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Victory Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.40%.

Victory Capital Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

