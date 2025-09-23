VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

VNET Group, Inc. – Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.34 and traded as high as $10.37. VNET Group shares last traded at $10.05, with a volume of 8,362,511 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered VNET Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on VNET Group from $11.80 to $12.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.96.

Get VNET Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VNET Group

VNET Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.63, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $339.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. VNET Group had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 0.74%. VNET Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VNET Group, Inc. – Unsponsored ADR will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VNET Group announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VNET Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNET. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in VNET Group by 610.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,198,750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,963 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in VNET Group in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in VNET Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,911,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in VNET Group in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in VNET Group in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VNET Group

(Get Free Report)

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VNET Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VNET Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.