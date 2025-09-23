Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 138,318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 10,929 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $9,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 119.8% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 455 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 78.3% in the second quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in CVS Health by 281.3% during the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Baird R W raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Bernstein Bank reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.25.

NYSE CVS opened at $75.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. CVS Health Corporation has a 52 week low of $43.56 and a 52 week high of $76.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.70.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $98.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 23rd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 74.30%.

In other news, Director Anne A. Finucane sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $532,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,519.12. The trade was a 25.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

