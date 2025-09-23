Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $9.02 Million Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF $VIS

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 280.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,367 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $9,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIS. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $591,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 343.4% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,587 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Industrials ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $295.61 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.98. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $213.26 and a 1 year high of $295.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.