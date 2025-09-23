Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 10,291 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF $CIBR

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,291 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $11,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 6,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 30,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Pines Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 41,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 13,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR opened at $76.90 on Tuesday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $55.02 and a 52 week high of $77.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.19. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.0898 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

