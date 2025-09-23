Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Acquires 10,471 Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. $OII

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 15.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 10,471 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Oceaneering International by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in Oceaneering International in the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Oceaneering International in the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 9,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Oceaneering International in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oceaneering International Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE OII opened at $24.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.46 and a 52 week high of $30.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.96 and its 200 day moving average is $20.88. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $698.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on OII shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oceaneering International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Insider Transactions at Oceaneering International

In other Oceaneering International news, CFO Alan R. Curtis sold 14,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $361,502.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 155,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,782,109.24. The trade was a 8.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

