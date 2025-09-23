Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Acquires 1,443 Shares of ePlus inc. $PLUS

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,383 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.09% of ePlus worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in ePlus by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its position in ePlus by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 450,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,445,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ePlus by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 31,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 9,197 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in ePlus by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in ePlus during the 1st quarter worth $726,000. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLUS stock opened at $74.90 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.33 and its 200-day moving average is $67.43. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.17. ePlus inc. has a twelve month low of $53.83 and a twelve month high of $106.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. ePlus’s dividend payout ratio is 22.42%.

PLUS has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Zacks Research raised ePlus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; managed services or infrastructure and cloud; and enhanced maintenance support, service desk, storage-as-a-service, cloud hosted and managed, and managed security services; and professional, staff augmentation, cloud consulting, consulting, and security services.

