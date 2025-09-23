Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Acquires 19,356 Shares of LSI Industries Inc. $LYTS

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Free Report) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,889 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,356 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.31% of LSI Industries worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 80,200.0% during the first quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,621 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 5,614 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 4,116.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 10,373 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYTS stock opened at $23.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $723.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 0.27. LSI Industries Inc. has a one year low of $13.77 and a one year high of $25.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

LSI Industries ( NASDAQ:LYTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The construction company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $155.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.89 million. LSI Industries had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 11.07%. Sell-side analysts expect that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LYTS. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of LSI Industries from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

In other LSI Industries news, VP Thomas A. Caneris sold 7,544 shares of LSI Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $174,115.52. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 114,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,489.28. The trade was a 6.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James E. Galeese sold 54,575 shares of LSI Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $1,271,051.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 173,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,035,877.52. This represents a 23.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,780 shares of company stock worth $2,198,983 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

