Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Acquires 2,415 Shares of Ryerson Holding Corporation $RYI

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Ryerson were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ryerson by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 42,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryerson by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryerson by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Ryerson by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 18,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Ryerson by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6,273 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryerson

In other news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 2,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $56,222.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 23,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,995.84. This trade represents a 9.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ryerson Price Performance

Shares of RYI opened at $22.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.63 million, a P/E ratio of -50.01 and a beta of 1.64. Ryerson Holding Corporation has a twelve month low of $17.18 and a twelve month high of $27.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.33 and a 200-day moving average of $22.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Ryerson had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. Ryerson has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.060 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ryerson Holding Corporation will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryerson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -166.67%.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

