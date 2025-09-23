Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Acquires 379 Shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. $CSGS

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,226 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.09% of CSG Systems International worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in CSG Systems International in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in CSG Systems International by 21.3% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in CSG Systems International in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in CSG Systems International in the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CSG Systems International by 20.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CSGS shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of CSG Systems International from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CSG Systems International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.29.

CSG Systems International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSGS opened at $66.21 on Tuesday. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.17 and a twelve month high of $67.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.12. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 40.48%. The business had revenue of $271.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. CSG Systems International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

CSG Systems International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 19th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.29%.

About CSG Systems International

(Free Report)

CSG Systems International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

Featured Articles

