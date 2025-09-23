Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Acquires 6,831 Shares of Columbia Sportswear Company $COLM

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,831 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COLM. CWC Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 16.0% during the second quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 4,089 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,401 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 9,142 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter worth approximately $582,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,527,000. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

COLM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Friday, May 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $62.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.80.

NASDAQ COLM opened at $53.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.65. Columbia Sportswear Company has a 12 month low of $48.10 and a 12 month high of $92.88.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The textile maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $605.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.97 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 6.59%.Columbia Sportswear’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. Columbia Sportswear has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.200 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear Company will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is 30.61%.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

