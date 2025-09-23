Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Acquires 9,201 Shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. $THR

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,554 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,201 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Thermon Group were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of THR. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 653,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,336,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 592,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,494,000 after purchasing an additional 9,292 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 462,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,872,000 after purchasing an additional 19,130 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 420.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 269,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,494,000 after purchasing an additional 217,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 258,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th.

Shares of NYSE THR opened at $27.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.20. The company has a market cap of $909.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.05 and a 12-month high of $33.25.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $108.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.53 million. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.89%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Thermon Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.770-1.990 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

