Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Boosts Holdings in DXC Technology Company. $DXC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of DXC Technology Company. (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,260 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 273.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXC opened at $14.31 on Tuesday. DXC Technology Company. has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $24.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.16.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 2.96%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. DXC Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.750 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.850-3.350 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology Company. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DXC shares. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on DXC Technology from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on DXC Technology from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DXC Technology from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $15.60.

In related news, SVP Christopher Anthony Voci sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $36,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 91,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,844.60. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

