Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Boosts Holdings in Unitil Corporation $UTL

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Unitil were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Unitil in the 1st quarter worth about $306,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unitil by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unitil in the 4th quarter worth about $485,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Unitil in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Unitil in the 1st quarter worth about $7,457,000. 76.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unitil Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of Unitil stock opened at $45.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.46 and a 200 day moving average of $52.81. The firm has a market cap of $807.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.68. Unitil Corporation has a 1 year low of $44.61 and a 1 year high of $61.51.

Unitil Announces Dividend

Unitil ( NYSE:UTL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $101.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.00 million. Unitil had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 9.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unitil Corporation will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.86%.

Unitil Profile

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

