Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Buys 28,741 Shares of Gambling.com Group Limited $GAMB

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,741 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.43% of Gambling.com Group worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Gambling.com Group by 185.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 193,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 125,834 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Gambling.com Group in the first quarter worth $1,249,000. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Gambling.com Group by 47.6% in the first quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC now owns 147,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 47,517 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Gambling.com Group by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 22,471 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gambling.com Group by 26.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 394,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after buying an additional 81,836 shares in the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gambling.com Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GAMB shares. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Gambling.com Group from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Gambling.com Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Gambling.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Gambling.com Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Gambling.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Gambling.com Group Price Performance

Shares of Gambling.com Group stock opened at $8.49 on Tuesday. Gambling.com Group Limited has a 52-week low of $7.93 and a 52-week high of $17.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.42 and a 200-day moving average of $11.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $39.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.93 million. Gambling.com Group had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 38.04%. Gambling.com Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Gambling.com Group Limited will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Gambling.com Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. It provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and social casino products. The company's focus is on online casino, online sports betting, and fantasy sports industry. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Casinos.com, RotoWire.com, and Bookies.com.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gambling.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gambling.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.