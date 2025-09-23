Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Buys 633 Shares of First Financial Bancorp. $FFBC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,213 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thomas Murray Obrien sold 7,383 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $195,944.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 46,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,579.20. This trade represents a 13.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Archie M. Brown sold 12,500 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $309,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 240,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,971,687.89. This represents a 4.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FFBC. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

First Financial Bancorp. Price Performance

FFBC stock opened at $26.02 on Tuesday. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52-week low of $21.10 and a 52-week high of $31.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $226.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

First Financial Bancorp. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from First Financial Bancorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

