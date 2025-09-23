Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Cuts Position in Home BancShares, Inc. $HOMB

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its holdings in Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,956 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Home BancShares were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Home BancShares by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home BancShares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $440,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home BancShares by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 74,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Home BancShares in the 1st quarter worth about $517,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Home BancShares by 155.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home BancShares

In other news, CEO John W. Allison sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $3,302,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 5,540,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,334,095.52. This represents a 1.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Home BancShares Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE HOMB opened at $28.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Home BancShares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.22 and a 52-week high of $32.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.37.

Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The company had revenue of $271.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.56 million. Home BancShares had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 29.58%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Home BancShares, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Home BancShares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Home BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Home BancShares in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Home BancShares from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen cut Home BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Home BancShares from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home BancShares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Home BancShares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

