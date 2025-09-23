Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Cuts Stock Position in Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited $FIHL

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its stake in Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Fidelis Insurance were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cooperman Leon G grew its stake in Fidelis Insurance by 27.5% in the first quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 4,799,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,019 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 6.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,825,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,968,000 after acquiring an additional 248,141 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 4.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,386,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,866,000 after acquiring an additional 146,116 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 87.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,529,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 55.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 896,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,517,000 after acquiring an additional 320,242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FIHL opened at $17.50 on Tuesday. Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $14.17 and a 12-month high of $21.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -42.68 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Fidelis Insurance ( NYSE:FIHL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.24. Fidelis Insurance had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 1.70%.The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.62 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Fidelis Insurance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Fidelis Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -146.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FIHL shares. Zacks Research upgraded Fidelis Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Fidelis Insurance from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Fidelis Insurance from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, a specialty insurer, provides insurance and reinsurance solutions in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

