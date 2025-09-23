Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Decreases Holdings in Encompass Health Corporation $EHC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,460 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EHC. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 749.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 22.9% during the first quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 19.0% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

Shares of EHC stock opened at $126.12 on Tuesday. Encompass Health Corporation has a 12 month low of $87.85 and a 12 month high of $127.15. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.99.

Encompass Health Increases Dividend

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 9.22%.Encompass Health’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Encompass Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.340 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Encompass Health Corporation will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EHC shares. Stephens upgraded shares of Encompass Health from an “overweight” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Patrick William Tuer sold 1,020 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total value of $126,061.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,329,177.14. The trade was a 5.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

