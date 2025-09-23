Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Decreases Stake in Olin Corporation $OLN

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its stake in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,793 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.07% of Olin worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Olin by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 12,191,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $295,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,795 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Olin by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,748,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $284,786,000 after purchasing an additional 245,604 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Olin by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,384,744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $154,766,000 after buying an additional 1,840,900 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Olin by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,546,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $110,204,000 after buying an additional 569,483 shares during the period. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Olin by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 4,020,243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,451,000 after buying an additional 122,247 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OLN has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Olin from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Olin from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Olin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Olin from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Olin from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

Olin Stock Performance

NYSE OLN opened at $23.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Olin Corporation has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $49.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.73. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.42 and a beta of 1.61.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Olin had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Olin’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Olin Corporation will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Olin’s payout ratio is currently -666.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Olin news, VP Teresa M. Vermillion sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $126,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 17,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,070.89. The trade was a 25.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

