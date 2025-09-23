Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Grows Stake in Byline Bancorp, Inc. $BY

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Byline Bancorp were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BY. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 1,726.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 44.7% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Byline Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $254,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Byline Bancorp in the first quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $417,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

Byline Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of BY opened at $28.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.91. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $32.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.65.

Byline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Byline Bancorp ( NYSE:BY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $110.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.95 million. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 10.98%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 14.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Byline Bancorp

In other news, insider Dana Rose sold 1,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $57,491.24. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 10,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,121.92. The trade was a 16.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 28.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.