Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Grows Stock Holdings in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. $THS

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,209 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.12% of TreeHouse Foods worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 2.3% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on THS shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

TreeHouse Foods Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of THS stock opened at $17.05 on Tuesday. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $42.55. The stock has a market cap of $861.03 million, a P/E ratio of 43.72 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.60.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $801.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. TreeHouse Foods has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.