Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Grows Stock Position in Visa Inc. $V

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,657 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Visa were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Busey Bank raised its stake in Visa by 5.6% in the second quarter. Busey Bank now owns 15,702 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Visa by 4.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 62,358 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $22,140,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 8.7% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 177,564 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $63,044,000 after purchasing an additional 14,182 shares during the period. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the second quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 39,302 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,954,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Up 0.8%

Visa stock opened at $344.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $630.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $268.23 and a 52 week high of $375.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $345.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $346.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 52.16%.Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.05%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total value of $3,053,466.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,001.34. This trade represents a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total value of $697,328.54. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,102,438.50. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $359.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $408.00 price objective (up from $396.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.96.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Visa

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.