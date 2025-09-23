Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. $NOG

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 21.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,985 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 200.3% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter worth $253,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 3.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 166,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after buying an additional 5,269 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 133.3% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 13.9% during the second quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NOG shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “positive” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $31.00) on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.44.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Up 1.1%

Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $25.33 on Tuesday. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.88 and a fifty-two week high of $44.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.50. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 23.62% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $706.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.1%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is 29.70%.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

