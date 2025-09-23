Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in Select Water Solutions, Inc. $WTTR

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 154,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,396 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Select Water Solutions were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Select Water Solutions by 3.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,054,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,108,000 after purchasing an additional 38,692 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Select Water Solutions by 9.9% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 38,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Select Water Solutions in the first quarter worth $660,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Select Water Solutions by 18.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 197,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 30,311 shares during the period. Finally, Palogic Value Management L.P. bought a new position in Select Water Solutions in the first quarter worth $682,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Select Water Solutions alerts:

Select Water Solutions Price Performance

Shares of WTTR stock opened at $10.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 1.26. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $15.14.

Select Water Solutions Announces Dividend

Select Water Solutions ( NYSE:WTTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $364.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.93 million. Select Water Solutions had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 2.26%.Select Water Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Select Water Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Select Water Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Select Water Solutions

About Select Water Solutions

(Free Report)

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.