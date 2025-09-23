Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in Universal Technical Institute Inc $UTI

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its holdings in Universal Technical Institute Inc (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) by 17.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,365 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Universal Technical Institute were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,052,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,392,000 after buying an additional 306,984 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,924,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,101,000 after buying an additional 1,077,076 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,343,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,509,000 after buying an additional 370,660 shares during the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,049,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,957,000 after buying an additional 57,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,631,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

UTI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

UTI stock opened at $29.10 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.88. Universal Technical Institute Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.14 and a fifty-two week high of $36.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.07. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 7.79%.The firm had revenue of $204.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.01 million. Analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute Inc will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

