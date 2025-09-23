Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $1.67 Million Stake in Credit Acceptance Corporation $CACC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CACC. Khrom Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the first quarter valued at $30,639,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the first quarter valued at $18,481,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the first quarter valued at $12,999,000. Alfreton Capital LLP lifted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 11.8% in the first quarter. Alfreton Capital LLP now owns 190,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $98,106,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 103,166.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,399,000 after acquiring an additional 12,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Credit Acceptance Stock Performance

Shares of CACC stock opened at $496.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 22.03 and a quick ratio of 22.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $497.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $496.13. Credit Acceptance Corporation has a one year low of $414.15 and a one year high of $560.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance ( NASDAQ:CACC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $8.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.84 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $583.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.30 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Corporation will post 53.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Booth sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.59, for a total transaction of $2,026,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 68,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,506,884.44. This trade represents a 5.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jill Foss Watson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.97, for a total transaction of $10,799,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 102,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,134,716.79. This represents a 16.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,697 shares of company stock valued at $17,780,655 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Credit Acceptance

(Free Report)

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.