Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. $NTCT

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,863 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTCT. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in NetScout Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in NetScout Systems by 15.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in NetScout Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in NetScout Systems by 262.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 6,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in NetScout Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetScout Systems Trading Up 0.5%

NTCT opened at $25.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 0.72. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $27.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.61.

Insider Activity at NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems ( NASDAQ:NTCT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $186.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.50 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. NetScout Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alfred Grasso sold 5,644 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $137,939.36. Following the transaction, the director owned 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,520. This trade represents a 14.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Szabados sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $91,640.00. Following the sale, the director owned 38,939 shares in the company, valued at $892,092.49. This trade represents a 9.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $358,873 in the last three months. 3.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of NetScout Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

See Also

