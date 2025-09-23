Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $1.74 Million Holdings in Comerica Incorporated $CMA

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 38.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,401 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Comerica in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Comerica by 41.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Comerica in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Comerica by 32.1% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider James Mcgregor Carr sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total transaction of $269,120.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 33,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,928.88. The trade was a 10.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allysun C. Fleming sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total value of $140,763.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,690.72. The trade was a 18.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Stock Performance

Shares of CMA opened at $68.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $48.12 and a 1 year high of $73.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.83.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.19. Comerica had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.92%.The company had revenue of $849.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 54.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson set a $60.00 target price on Comerica and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Comerica in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Comerica in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Comerica from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Comerica from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.10.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

