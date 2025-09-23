Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $1.80 Million Holdings in Capital Bancorp, Inc. $CBNK

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its position in Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Free Report) by 22.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,876 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Capital Bancorp were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Capital Bancorp by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 149,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after buying an additional 64,213 shares during the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 125,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 21,948 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 114,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $2,816,000. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 155.6% in the 1st quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 88,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 54,129 shares during the period. 56.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital Bancorp Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of CBNK stock opened at $32.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $535.53 million, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.74. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $36.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.61.

Capital Bancorp Increases Dividend

Capital Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CBNK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $60.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.29 million. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 15.54%. Research analysts forecast that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a positive change from Capital Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.98%.

Insider Activity at Capital Bancorp

In related news, Director Randall James Levitt sold 37,338 shares of Capital Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total transaction of $1,283,307.06. Following the transaction, the director owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,062,200. This trade represents a 38.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 32.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CBNK. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Capital Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Hovde Group increased their price target on shares of Capital Bancorp from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

