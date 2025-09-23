Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. $BLKB

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,043 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,792,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackbaud during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Blackbaud by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 43,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Blackbaud by 886.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 159,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,911,000 after buying an additional 143,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Blackbaud by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 101,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,314,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rupal S. Hollenbeck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $159,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,664.68. This represents a 23.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kevin P. Gregoire sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $581,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 111,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,077,706.52. The trade was a 6.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackbaud Stock Performance

Shares of BLKB stock opened at $66.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.92, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.71 and a 200-day moving average of $63.89. Blackbaud, Inc. has a one year low of $58.05 and a one year high of $88.95.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.16. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 61.72% and a negative net margin of 24.82%.The business had revenue of $281.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Blackbaud’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Blackbaud has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.300-4.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.67.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

