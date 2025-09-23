Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $1.90 Million Holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $RYTM

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,993 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 972.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 237,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,039,000 after purchasing an additional 215,806 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 86,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,469,000 after purchasing an additional 9,249 shares in the last quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $519,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $980,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 15,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.13, for a total value of $1,201,068.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 19,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,590.17. The trade was a 44.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 42,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $3,389,817.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 116,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,319.20. The trade was a 26.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,077 shares of company stock valued at $9,360,077 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $99.00 on Tuesday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.90 and a 12 month high of $106.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of -32.89 and a beta of 2.23.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.09). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,831.43% and a negative net margin of 117.13%.The company had revenue of $48.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $109.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.57.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

