Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $2 Million Holdings in Northwest Natural Gas Company $NWN

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Northwest Natural Gas Company (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.12% of Northwest Natural Gas worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NWN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Northwest Natural Gas by 238.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 376,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,885,000 after buying an additional 265,013 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Northwest Natural Gas by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 10,054 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in Northwest Natural Gas by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 17,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Northwest Natural Gas by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 139,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,531,000 after buying an additional 6,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Northwest Natural Gas by 5,225.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 72,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,082,000 after buying an additional 70,799 shares in the last quarter. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northwest Natural Gas alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NWN. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural Gas from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Northwest Natural Gas to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Northwest Natural Gas Stock Up 0.8%

Northwest Natural Gas stock opened at $42.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.68. Northwest Natural Gas Company has a 52-week low of $38.03 and a 52-week high of $44.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.59.

Northwest Natural Gas (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. Northwest Natural Gas had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $236.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.70 million. Northwest Natural Gas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Northwest Natural Gas Company will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Northwest Natural Gas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. Northwest Natural Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.47%.

Insider Transactions at Northwest Natural Gas

In other Northwest Natural Gas news, Director David Hugo Anderson sold 7,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $328,403.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 71,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,030,073.86. This trade represents a 9.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,869 shares of company stock worth $949,320. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Northwest Natural Gas

(Free Report)

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.