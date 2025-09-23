Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $860,000 Stock Holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation $IART

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,114 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.09% of Integra LifeSciences worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IART. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 6,017.6% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 10,094 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 9,929 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 413.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,664 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 16.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,352 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the first quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the first quarter worth $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IART opened at $14.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation has a 1 year low of $11.06 and a 1 year high of $27.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.20.

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The life sciences company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Integra LifeSciences had a positive return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 30.87%.The business had revenue of $415.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Integra LifeSciences’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Integra LifeSciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.190-2.290 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.400-0.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

