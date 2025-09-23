Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Purchases 16,717 Shares of Adeia Inc. $ADEA

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,717 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Adeia were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Adeia by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,317,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,638,000 after buying an additional 147,971 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Adeia by 11.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,229,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,251,000 after purchasing an additional 121,424 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Adeia by 122.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 961,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,709,000 after purchasing an additional 528,617 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Adeia during the first quarter worth approximately $11,622,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Adeia by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 845,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,820,000 after purchasing an additional 72,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADEA opened at $16.95 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.72. Adeia Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.59 and a fifty-two week high of $17.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 26th. Adeia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Adeia in a research report on Friday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen cut Adeia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Zacks Research raised Adeia to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Adeia in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adeia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies.

