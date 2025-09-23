Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Raises Stock Holdings in OFG Bancorp $OFG

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,409 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.06% of OFG Bancorp worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $44,749,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 73.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 534,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,372,000 after buying an additional 225,472 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,289,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 8.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,270,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,850,000 after purchasing an additional 102,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 81.8% during the first quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 223,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,950,000 after acquiring an additional 100,644 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on OFG Bancorp from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen raised OFG Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on OFG Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

OFG Bancorp Price Performance

OFG stock opened at $44.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. OFG Bancorp has a 52-week low of $33.15 and a 52-week high of $47.66.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.50 million. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 22.06%.The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Analysts predict that OFG Bancorp will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OFG Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.30%.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

