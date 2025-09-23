Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Reduces Holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (The) $NTB

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (The) (NYSE:NTB – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,982 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.05% of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 10.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,257,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,930,000 after buying an additional 114,367 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 8.6% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 993,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,679,000 after buying an additional 78,342 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 883,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,395,000 after buying an additional 14,840 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 53.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 534,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,809,000 after buying an additional 187,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 384,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,978,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Stock Performance

Shares of NTB opened at $44.67 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.02 and its 200 day moving average is $42.36. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a fifty-two week low of $34.77 and a fifty-two week high of $46.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.67.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Increases Dividend

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son ( NYSE:NTB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $146.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. This is a positive change from Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NTB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Channel Islands and the UK, and Other. The Bermuda and Cayman segments offer retail banking and wealth management.

