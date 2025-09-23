Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Reduces Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. $USFD

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,503 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in US Foods by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,457,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713,345 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in US Foods by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,836,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,806,000 after purchasing an additional 426,288 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in US Foods by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,546,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,034 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in US Foods by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,537,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in US Foods by 194.6% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,941,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,379 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get US Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USFD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price target on US Foods from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of US Foods in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays upped their price target on US Foods from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on US Foods from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on US Foods from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, US Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Dirk J. Locascio sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 115,077 shares in the company, valued at $9,206,160. This trade represents a 6.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Stock Performance

Shares of USFD opened at $77.27 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $57.36 and a 12 month high of $85.11. The company has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. US Foods had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 1.43%.The business had revenue of $10.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. US Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.764-3.874 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Profile

(Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.