Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Reduces Position in Alliant Energy Corporation $LNT

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,970 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,822,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,110,000 after buying an additional 158,507 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,443,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,208,000 after acquiring an additional 30,608 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,270,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,113,000 after acquiring an additional 17,681 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,872,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,490,000 after acquiring an additional 56,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price target (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

LNT stock opened at $64.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.57. Alliant Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $56.08 and a fifty-two week high of $67.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.54.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $961.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Alliant Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.150-3.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Corporation will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a $0.5075 dividend. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.65%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

