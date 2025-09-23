Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Reduces Position in Virtu Financial, Inc. $VIRT

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,057 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIRT. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 243.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 1,624.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VIRT. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Monday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

Virtu Financial Price Performance

Virtu Financial stock opened at $34.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.82 and a 1 year high of $45.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.45.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 21.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Virtu Financial news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 90,701 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $3,845,722.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 47.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

See Also

